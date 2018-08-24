Businesses must use CorpPass for online govt transactions from Sept 1

Businesses have only a week or so before the new system for accessing more than 140 government digital services fully kicks in.

CorpPass, as it is known, will replace other login options such as SingPass and EASY (E-Services Authorisation System) on Sept 1.

CorpPass, short for Singapore Corporate Access, is a digital identity for businesses and other entities such as non-profit organisations and associations to conduct online transactions with government agencies.

It was launched in September 2016 and now more than 90 per cent of businesses are using it, the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) said yesterday.

GovTech chief executive Kok Ping Soon said in a statement: "We are heartened by the industry's participation in the development of CorpPass as they play an important role in the Government's digitalisation efforts.

"We thank businesses which have started using CorpPass, and strongly urge those who have not to do so right away. We will continue to strengthen integration with more government agencies and work closely with industry partners."

GovTech said CorpPass will enhance security and help create more reliable digital services.

CorpPass also gives companies greater control and flexibility by providing a single platform to authorise and manage their employees' access to government digital services.

Industry partners, such as the Singapore National Employers Federation, Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (SICC), have been promoting CorpPass to their members.

SICC chief executive Victor Mills welcomed the move to CorpPass "because it helps employees separate personal matters that are managed by their SingPass from work".

More information on CorpPass can be found at www.corp pass.gov.sg. Alternatively, e-mail support@corppass.gov.sg, or visit a CorpPass Business Centre at Revenue House or HDB Hub.