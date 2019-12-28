Business Briefs: SHH loses $10m investment in China

SHH loses $10m investment in China

A Singapore company that invested $10 million to take over an agri-food firm in eastern China six years ago has lost its investment, reported Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao yesterday.

SHH Holdings chairman Lim Minghow told the newspaper that the management of the agri-food company in Shandong transferred its business to another firm after the takeover, leaving behind an empty shell. The management had also stolen suppliers and clients, he said, adding that the company's current address was used to register the new firm.

Mr Lim said SHH Holdings had initially invested in the company because of its good reputation and organisational structure.

Malaysia issuing online bank licences

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's central bank plans to issue up to five licences to new online banks offering either conventional or Islamic banking under a proposed licensing framework set to be finalised next year.

In a draft proposal yesterday, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the new framework would allow Internet-based banking products and services that could address gaps in the market. The new lenders will have access to the country's shared ATM network.

Preference will be given to applications where Malaysians have controlling equity interest in the proposed banks. The banks would need to demonstrate their viability in the first three to five years of operations, with an asset threshold of not more than 2 billion ringgit (S$656 million) during that period.

BNM will finalise its policy document on the new lenders during the first half of next year after gathering feedback on the proposed framework. Applications for licences will open after the policy document is issued.

REUTERS

Japan's output and retail sales fall

TOKYO • Japan's industrial output slipped last month for the second straight month. Official data showed factory output fell 0.9 per cent from the previous month, a slower decline than the 1.4 per cent fall in a Reuters forecast.

Production was pushed down by a decrease in output of production machinery and information equipment, which offset a bounceback in output of cars and car engines.

Separate data released yesterday showed retail sales dropped a larger-than-expected 2.1 per cent last month as consumer sentiment stayed depressed after October's sales tax hike.

Meanwhile, Japan's jobless rate fell last month, while the jobs-to-applicants ratio held steady.

REUTERS