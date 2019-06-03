Buffett's annual charity lunch fetches record winning bid

NEW YORK • Mr Warren Buffett is an increasingly expensive lunch date.

The winning offer for a Buffett charity lunch auction set a record for the annual event at US$4.57 million (S$6.28 million).

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, can bring as many as seven friends to dine with the billionaire investor at Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in New York.

The US$4.57 million offer beat the previous record of US$3.46 million, which was first set in 2012 and later matched in 2016.

This year's bid was about 38 per cent higher than the winning bid last year.

Mr Buffett's auction raises money for San Francisco-based charity Glide, an organisation that his late wife Susan Buffett supported.

US$4.57m

The auction has brought Glide more than US$30 million over decades, as bids climbed from thousands of dollars in the early years to millions.

Among its various programmes, Glide provides meals to the homeless in San Francisco, offers support to domestic violence victims and helps people find shelter.

While some bidders choose to remain anonymous, a few big names have scored the chance to dine with Mr Buffett.

Mr Ted Weschler won two auctions and was later hired by Mr Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

REUTERS