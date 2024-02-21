Budget 2024 not an ‘election budget’, pushes ahead with S’pore’s road map in a measured way: Indranee

SINGAPORE – Incentives in the Budget to upskill workers will give them a career boost, but it’s not clear if some of these initiatives will meet the needs of businesses, a panel noted on Feb 21.

Panellists also said that the Budget, while not an “election budget”, pushes ahead with the Forward Singapore plan that was unveiled in 2023 and lays out the moves the country will make to stay cohesive at a time of change.

Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Finance, said the phrase “election budget” conveys a sense of trying to please the crowd: “It kind of implies a yo-yo effect where you give a lot one year, and then you don’t give in others.

“But that’s not how we’ve approached this year’s budget. Budget 2024 gives effect to the [Forward SG] plan in a very deliberate and measured way.”

Ms Indranee, who is also Second Minister for National Development, was responding to a question on whether the Budget paves the way for the next general election, which is due by November 2025.

“When you’re planning for a country, and you’re planning for the future, you can’t do it in sprints. To bring the country forward, you need to be able to run a marathon. And this is part one of a whole range of plans that we have to make sure that we have a better and brighter future,” said Ms Indranee, who was speaking with four other panellists at the MoneyFM 89.3 panel discussion held at the UOB Plaza Atrium in Raffles Place.

Asked how Singapore will continue to afford Budgets like this year’s $131.4 billion proposal, Ms Indranee noted that the Government has used various strategies such as tapping the investment returns of its reserves and increasing the goods and services tax rate to support its healthcare expenditure.

Mr Ignatius Low, SPH Media’s editor-in-chief of lifestyle and entertainment media, said the Budget is quite restrained in terms of being a full-on election budget.

“It has a lot of bold moves, but they weren’t so obviously gallery-pleasing. That might reflect a more mature kind of attitude towards electioneering,” he said, adding that “small but thoughtful” Budget details such as an additional buyer’s stamp duty concession will benefit young seniors.

The concession, which was previously available to married Singaporean couples, was extended to singles aged 55 and above when they buy a lower-value private home.

Association of Small and Medium Enterprises president Ang Yuit said the Budget has a large focus on skills training but the question remains whether such skills will be relevant to firms.

Singaporeans aged 40 and above will be given a $4,000 top-up of SkillsFuture credits in May, as well as subsidies to pursue another full-time diploma at polytechnics, the Institute of Technical Education and arts institutions from the 2025 academic year.