BT x M+S Podcast: How sustainable property developments can save costs and reduce carbon footprint

BTxM+S podcast Ep 4: How sustainable property developments can save costs

12:01 min

Synopsis: This is the final in a series of four episodes on Marina One Residences and topics covering the advantages of inner city park-like living in the heart of Singapore's downtown area. It is brought to you by developer M+S.

BT's digital editor Chris Lim hosts hosts Ong Choon Fah, CEO of Edmund Tie & Company, and they discuss the following:

1. What is the impact of ESG (environmental, social, and governance) on Singapore's property market? (1:10)

2. How sustainable features built into your new property results in reduced maintenance costs and increased returns for investors (2:45)

3. Features such as cross-ventilation in sustainable property developments such as Marina One Residences (6:00)

4. Do buyers favour "low lifestyle cost and carbon-footprint" locations that could be more attractive in the future resale market? (7:10)

5. How a property's mixed-use design also contributes to its carbon footprint equation, and mindset changes for developers (9:45)

Find out more:

Marina One Residences

Virtual Tour

Registration

Listen to Ep 1 - Pros and cons of investing in mixed-use property

Ep 2 - Understand prime property investing in Singapore better

Ep 3 - CBD home buying - factoring in lifestyle and well-being

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Discover ST & BT podcasts:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWVR

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Websites: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

---

Discover more niche BT podcast series:

Follow BT Money Hacks Podcast on: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

Follow BT Mark To Market Podcast on: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!