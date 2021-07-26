BT WealthWise Podcasts: Personal Accident policies: How much do you need?

BT WealthWise Ep 3: Personal Accident policies: How much do you need?

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this new Business Times monthly podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.

In this third episode of the WealthWise podcast, BT's wealth editor Genevieve Cua looks into personal accident policies: What features should you be aware of and how much do you need?

She tackles the following points:

Where PA plans fit in your insurance portfolio and reasons not to buy too much (1:38) Basic benefits of PA and exclusions (3:34) PA premiums vary widely: Things to note (Bundled vs unbundled benefits; not guaranteed; mostly not guaranteed renewable) (6:52) PA for older people makes sense (9:33)

Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Howie Lim

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

