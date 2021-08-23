BT WealthWise Podcast: Profitability of integrated shield portfolios

BT WealthWise Ep 4: Profitability of integrated shield portfolios

12:45 min

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this new Business Times monthly podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.

In this fourth episode of the WealthWise podcast, BT's wealth editor Genevieve Cua looks into the profitability of Integrated Shield portfolios. Most insurers’ Shield results staged a turnaround in 2020. What does this mean for you?

She tackles the following points:

1. Integrated Shield plans’ loss making trend since 2015; what happened in 2020? (1:06)

2. Four factors that helped push Shield portfolios into the black (3:51)

3. What does this mean for premiums? (8:43)

4. More changes for Shield in pipeline and payouts for cancer drugs to be aligned with MediShield Life; new sub-limits likely (9:28)

Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Howie Lim

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

