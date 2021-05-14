BT WealthWise Podcast: How claims-based pricing works in Integrated Shield plans

BT WealthWise Ep 1: How claims-based pricing works in Integrated Shield plans

15:08 min

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this new Business Times monthly podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.

In this first episode of the WealthWise podcast, BT's wealth editor Genevieve Cua breaks down what you need to know about Integrated Shield policies and the recent debate and controversy over certain aspects of cover.

She tackles the following points:

Shield plans: How they give you options for the type of care you want - be it a private hospital or a Class A ward in a government or restructured hospital (0:35) From April 1, 2021, all riders will now require you to co-pay 5 per cent of the hospital bill: Pros and cons (1:36) To contain costs and claims, some insurers have launched what they call claims-based pricing: How claims-based pricing works in Shield plans (4:25) Examples of how some insurance companies here have designed their riders with claims-based pricing (7:26) Questions for insurers: With such long-running and consistently poor results, are the policies actually mis-priced? How material are the cost factors of commissions and management expenses in the profitability equation for Shield? (10:57)

Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Lee Kim Siang and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

