BT, UOB partner to launch Sustainability Impact Awards

SINGAPORE - UOB and The Business Times (BT) are coming together to launch an award recognising individuals and companies in Singapore that demonstrate leadership in sustainability. Dubbed the Sustainability Impact Awards, it will focus on identifying and celebrating people and businesses who have had a significant positive impact on the environment and community.

The Centre for Governance and Sustainability (CGS) at National University of Singapore will be the knowledge partner for the awards.

There will be two categories for the awards – Individual and Enterprise – with two further sub-categories under Enterprise: one for small and medium-sized enterprises, and another for large enterprises. Each category will recognise one Impact Leader and up to five Excellence award winners.

The call for nominations and details on judging and criteria will be announced in early 2023.

“There is an abundance of sustainability commitments by individuals and businesses in recent news, but what we are looking for are the real McCoys,” said BT editor Chen Huifen.

UOB chief sustainability officer Eric Lim added: “Through the Sustainability Impact Awards, we want to celebrate their work and impact. From this, we hope that more will be encouraged to do what it takes to ensure sustainable progress of our communities.”

Professor Lawrence Loh, director of CGS, said it is critical for sustainability impact to be rigorously and holistically evaluated. “The drive for better sustainability must be pursued in a manner that will ultimately bring tangible benefits to the society, community and environment for a better future, and not just for the sake of fulfilling obligations.” THE BUSINESS TIMES