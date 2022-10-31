BT Podcasts: Using product to deliver you the news better

Synopsis: The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthBT, and sponsored series.
What does product have to do with value creation? What does problem solving and delight have to do with the news? What IS ‘product’ to begin with? So many questions! BT Correspondent Howie Lim gets the answers from associate editor for product at the Business Times, Christopher Lim.
Highlights:
2:37 What does problem solving have to do with news?
4:57 How widely understood is this definition of product?
5:16 Newsrooms, product, and agile frameworks like Kanban and Scrum
9:19 Product goes beyond tech
10:27 How the word “agile” is often misused
12:20 It’s not about pleasing everyone
Produced by: Christopher Lim (limchris@sph.com.sg), Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
