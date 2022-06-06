BT Podcasts: Too late for the China bond bull run?

Synopsis: The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthBT, and sponsored series.
Chinese government debt has always been a reliable source of fixed income returns as the ultra-loose monetary policy of Western central banks all but erased yields elsewhere. But with the global markets in turmoil, is the current acceleration to cushion China’s economic slowdown enough?
You might actually still be able to get in on the action. BT correspondent Howie Lim finds out from Wilfred Wee, portfolio manager, Fixed Income, at Ninety One. This episode is brought to you by Ninety One.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:17 Overview of the China bond market
05:00 Opportunities in the China real estate market
07:45 Why the time is now and where to look for opportunities
10:20 Current risks in the China bond market
11:40 What’s in it for the income-seeking investor
12:45 Benefits of investing in China bonds
More about:
The All China Bond
https://ninetyone.com/en/singapore/funds-literature/all-china-bond-fund
Ninety One
https://ninetyone.com/en/singapore
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
---
Follow BT podcasts:
Channel: https://bt.sg/pcOM
Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcAP
Spotify: https://bt.sg/pcSP
Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/pcGO
Website: https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/podcasts
BT Money Hacks: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
BT Mark To Market: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
PropertyBT: http://bt.sg/btpropertybt
WealthBT: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
---
Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.
#BTPodcast