BT Podcasts: Too late for the China bond bull run?

You might actually still be able to get in on the action. BT correspondent Howie Lim finds out from Wilfred Wee, portfolio manager, Fixed Income, at Ninety One. This episode is brought to you by Ninety One.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:17 Overview of the China bond market

05:00 Opportunities in the China real estate market

07:45 Why the time is now and where to look for opportunities

10:20 Current risks in the China bond market

11:40 What’s in it for the income-seeking investor

12:45 Benefits of investing in China bonds

More about:

The All China Bond

https://ninetyone.com/en/singapore/funds-literature/all-china-bond-fund

Ninety One

https://ninetyone.com/en/singapore

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro

Edited by: Howie Lim

---

Follow BT podcasts:

Channel: https://bt.sg/pcOM

Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcAP

Spotify: https://bt.sg/pcSP

Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/pcGO

Website: https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/podcasts

BT Money Hacks: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

BT Mark To Market: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

PropertyBT: http://bt.sg/btpropertybt

WealthBT: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

---

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.

#BTPodcast