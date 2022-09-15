BT Podcasts: S-Reits - good hedge against inflation?

BT correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Vijay Natarajan, real estate and Reits analyst at RHB to find out.

This episode is brought to you by RHB Singapore.

Highlights of the conversation:

1:08 S-Reits’ performance so far

2:24 Impact of pandemic and current volatility

3:18 Impact of stagflation or recession

4:52 S-Reits facing growing competition

6:32 Impact of global recession

8:55 Rebalancing of portfolio; segments of interest

11:44 How to stay up to date

More about RHB:

https://rhbgroup.com.sg/

https://www.facebook.com/RHB.SG/

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro

Edited by: Howie Lim

---

Follow BT podcasts:

Channel: https://bt.sg/pcOM

Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcAP

Spotify: https://bt.sg/pcSP

Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/pcGO

Website: https://bt.sg/podcasts

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

Follow more podcast series from The Business Times:

BT Money Hacks: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

BT Mark To Market: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

PropertyBT: http://bt.sg/btpropertybt

WealthBT: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

BT Market Focus: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg