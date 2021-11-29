BT Podcasts: Important to prepare for mandatory ESG disclosures

13:32 min

Synopsis: The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthBT, and sponsored series.

This episode focuses on how businesses can prepare for the imminent wave of mandatory ESG disclosures.

BT correspondent Howie Lim hosts Kelvin Tan, Managing Director, Head of Sustainable Finance & Investments, Asean at HSBC. This episode is brought to you by HSBC: www.business.hsbc.com.sg/sustainability

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

1:27 Importance of ESG data to investors

3:42 Issues with current available ESG data points

6:20 How a global reporting framework standard would help

7:38 How and who will standardise this framework to ensure its global interoperability

9:21 How prepared companies are for mandatory ESG disclosures and how they can be ready

11:20 The timeframe to get ready and what smaller companies can do

More about:

Growth and sustainability

A personalised action plan

Sustainable Financing and Investing – ASEAN Report

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) Ernest Luis & Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Howie Lim & Hadyu Rahim

---

Follow BT podcasts:

Channel: https://bt.sg/pcOM

Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcAP

Spotify: https://bt.sg/pcSP

Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/pcGO

Website: https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/podcasts

BT Money Hacks Podcast on: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

BT Mark To Market Podcast on: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

WealthBT Podcast at: http://bt.sg/wealthbt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

---

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.