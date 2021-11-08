BT Podcasts: How SMEs can make money by focusing on ESG

16:03 mins

Synopsis: The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthBT, and sponsored series.

This episode focuses on how SMEs can not only survive but be lucrative, by making environmental, social and governance (ESG) part of their DNA.

BT correspondent Howie Lim hosts William Longhurst, head of propositions and business development at HSBC, to discuss concrete steps SMEs can take now. This episode is brought to you by HSBC: www.business.hsbc.com.sg/sustainability

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

1:20 Top 3 challenges SMEs face when integrating ESG into their business model

2:58 Reframing sustainability as a growth driver, not just a risk

4:00 3 reasons ESG is important to a company’s long-term survival

5:45 SMEs will find it hard to raise investments or financing if they don’t show clear ESG targets and metrics

9:32 Sustainability = long-term profitability: 4 steps to turn your SME around

11:58 Why the entire organisation needs to be involved in a business’ sustainability journey

12:55 Addressing greenwashing; how SMEs can ensure collaborators are legitimate, and how to get your business 'green' certified

In the next episode coming Nov 29 - brought to you by HSBC - Howie Lim finds out how mandatory ESG disclosures will affect your business and how you can prepare.

More about:

Singapore’s EFS Green scheme:

Enterprise Financing Scheme Green | HSBC Commercial Banking SG

Personalised action plans:

Business Plan for the Planet | HSBC Commercial Banking SG

Sustainability insights from home-grown Singapore companies:

Business Insights and Research | HSBC Commercial Banking SG

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) Ernest Luis & Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Howie Lim & Hadyu Rahim

---

---

