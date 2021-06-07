BT Podcasts: Beef up your financial literacy with Money Hacks, WealthWise and Mark To Market podcast series
10:30 mins
Synopsis: The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthWise, and sponsored series.
In this special episode, Money Hacks host Chris Lim chats with WealthWise host Genevieve Cua, and Mark to Market host Ben Paul, about how BT Podcasts will cover the 'New Normal' for you during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Produced by: Chris Lim (limchris@sph.com.sg), Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg), Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Lee Kim Siang
Edited by: Adam Azlee
---
Follow BT podcasts:
Channel: http://bt.sg/podcasts
BT Money Hacks Podcast on: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
BT Mark To Market Podcast on: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
BT WealthWise Podcast on: http://bt.sg/btwealthwise
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
---
Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.