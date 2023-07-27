SPONSORED

BT Podcast: Strategy and collaboration a must on path to net zero

Yoon Young Kim, from Schneider Electric feels net zero is achievable albeit challenging. PHOTO: SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
The road to net zero is fraught with challenges but one company is doing its best and helping others along the way. And it’s furthering the conversation by talking to and picking the brains of other business leaders. Howie Lim speaks to Yoon Young Kim, cluster president of Singapore and Brunei at Schneider Electric, for his insights.

Highlights:

01:30 Strategise, decarbonise, digitalise

02:45 Most challenging is baseline of Scope 3: suppliers

04:17 Stick and carrot approach for vendors

06:10 Balancing short-term economic goals with sustainability-based long term investments

10:55 No one size fits all

13:07 Right talent the most important aspect

16:23 Takeaways from the panel Schneider Electric hosted

More about :

Advancing Singapore Towards Net Zero 

https://www.se.com/sg/en/work/campaign/local/singapore-green-plan/ 

Ready for Net Zero Responsibility | Report by Schneider Electric 

https://go.schneider-electric.com/SG_202305_C-Suite_Survey_Report_2023_… 

SME Kickstarter Decarbonisation Programme

https://go.schneider-electric.com/SG_202209_SME-Kickstarter-Decarbonisa… 

Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Yoon Young Kim, cluster president of Singapore and Brunei, Schneider Electric.

Edited by: Claressa Monteiro & Howie Lim

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

