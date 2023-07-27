BT Podcast: Strategy and collaboration a must on path to net zero

The road to net zero is fraught with challenges but one company is doing its best and helping others along the way. And it’s furthering the conversation by talking to and picking the brains of other business leaders. Howie Lim speaks to Yoon Young Kim, cluster president of Singapore and Brunei at Schneider Electric, for his insights.
Synopsis: The Business Times Podcasts channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market, WealthBT, PropertyBT, Market Focus and sponsored series.
This episode is brought to you by Schneider Electric.
Highlights:
01:30 Strategise, decarbonise, digitalise
02:45 Most challenging is baseline of Scope 3: suppliers
04:17 Stick and carrot approach for vendors
06:10 Balancing short-term economic goals with sustainability-based long term investments
10:55 No one size fits all
13:07 Right talent the most important aspect
16:23 Takeaways from the panel Schneider Electric hosted
More about :
Advancing Singapore Towards Net Zero
https://www.se.com/sg/en/work/campaign/local/singapore-green-plan/
Ready for Net Zero Responsibility | Report by Schneider Electric
https://go.schneider-electric.com/SG_202305_C-Suite_Survey_Report_2023_…
SME Kickstarter Decarbonisation Programme
https://go.schneider-electric.com/SG_202209_SME-Kickstarter-Decarbonisa…
Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)
With Yoon Young Kim, cluster president of Singapore and Brunei, Schneider Electric.
Edited by: Claressa Monteiro & Howie Lim
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
---
