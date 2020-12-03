BT Podcast Special: Tech boom in the time of Covid-19

BT Podcast Special Ep 2: Tech boom in the time of Covid-19
Synopsis: The Business Times speaks with the Monetary Authority of Singapore's managing director Ravi Menon in a wide-ranging interview ahead of the annual Singapore Fintech Festival from Dec 7-11. This special edition will come with four exclusive podcasts for our listeners.
Follow BT's coverage of this year's festival at bt.sg/sffxswitch2020.
In this second episode, BT's banking and finance editor Jamie Lee talks to Mr Menon about how financial technology unexpectedly grew in demand and provided new jobs amid a pandemic.
1. A new demand for tech skills in the financial sector with up to 1,800 new jobs being offered through till July 2021 (2:03)
2. Helping good, mature and mid-career professionals move into a new sector (3:40)
3. How banks can better integrate between foreign talent and locals (4:56)
4. How financial institutions are nudged to have a balanced foreign and local employee mix (6:45)
Produced by: Jamie Lee and Lee Kim Siang
Edited by: Adam Azlee
---
