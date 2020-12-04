BT Podcast Special: How the Singapore FinTech Festival adapted to Covid-19

SFF x Switch 2020 Ep 3: How the Singapore FinTech Festival adapted to Covid-19

4:05 min

Synopsis: The Business Times speaks with the Monetary Authority of Singapore's managing director Ravi Menon in a wide-ranging interview ahead of the annual Singapore FinTech Festival from Dec 7-11. This special edition will come with four exclusive podcasts for our listeners.

Follow all our coverage of this year's festival at bt.sg/sffxswitch2020.

In this third episode, BT's banking and finance editor Jamie Lee talks to Mr Menon about how the Singapore FinTech Festival has evolved over five editions annually, and how it has adapted to this Black Swan event of our times.

Why the new innovative 24/7 hybrid model for the 2020 Singapore FinTech Festival could be the way forward for future global conferences (1:00) Top global speakers are now able to join in the festivities, from the comforts of home (2:00) How the festival shows that digital innovation and collaboration is not restricted by physical, security or cross-border boundaries (2:10)

Produced by: Jamie Lee and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

