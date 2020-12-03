BT Podcast Special: How a pandemic means solid growth in finance, as driven by technology

MAS managing director Ravi Menon (left), speaks in this podcast special hosted by The Business Times' banking and finance editor Jamie Lee on digital banks entering the post-Covid market.
MAS managing director Ravi Menon (left), speaks in this podcast special hosted by The Business Times' banking and finance editor Jamie Lee on digital banks entering the post-Covid market.BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN
  • Published
    55 min ago

BT Podcast Special Ep 2: How a pandemic means solid growth in finance, as driven by technology

Synopsis: The Business Times speaks with the Monetary Authority of Singapore's managing director Ravi Menon in a wide-ranging interview ahead of the annual Singapore Fintech Festival from Dec 7-11. This special edition will come with four exclusive podcasts for our listeners.

Follow all our coverage of this year's festival at bt.sg/sffxswitch2020.

In the second episode, BT's banking and finance editor Jamie Lee talks to Mr Menon about how fintech unexpectedly improved business performance and provided new jobs amidst a pandemic. 

How fintech showed resilience amid Covid-19 (0:44)
A new demand for tech skills in the financial sector (1:58)
Helping mid-career professionals move into a new sector (3:39)
How banks can better integrate between foreign talent and locals (4:56)

Produced by: Jamie Lee and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Follow upcoming episodes with MAS managing director Ravi Menon on:

ST & BT Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/JWVR

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Websites: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

https://bt.sg/mark2mkt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg 

---

Discover more niche podcast series by ST and BT below:

Follow BT Money Hacks Podcast on: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

Follow Health Check Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWaN

Follow Asian Insider Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWa7

Follow Green Pulse Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWaf

Follow Life Weekend Picks Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWa2

Follow #PopVultures Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWad

Follow Lunch With Sumiko Podcast on: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Follow Bookmark This! Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWas

Follow #GameOfTwoHalves Podcast on: https://str.sg/JWRE

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Topics: 