BT Podcast: Optimistic mid-year outlook for investments

There’s no denying it’s been an unusual time for the global economy and markets. But the mid-year outlook for investments is looking on the up and up. Howie Lim speaks to Dr Neo Teng Hwee, chief investment officer and head of products and solutions at UOB Private Bank to get more insights.

