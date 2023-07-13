BT Podcast: Optimistic mid-year outlook for investments

There’s no denying it’s been an unusual time for the global economy and markets. But the mid-year outlook for investments is looking on the up and up. Howie Lim speaks to Dr Neo Teng Hwee, chief investment officer and head of products and solutions at UOB Private Bank to get more insights.
Synopsis: The Business Times Podcasts channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market, WealthBT, PropertyBT, Market Focus and sponsored series.
This episode is brought to you by UOB private bank.
Highlights:
01:19 How the first half of 2023 fared
03:33 Issues facing China
05:18 Cyclical opportunities available
09:07 Stocks and bonds won’t fall in unison anymore
10:40 2023 challenging to read but few surprises
13:12 Not all risks behind us
15:28 Investing trends to note
Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)
With Dr Neo Teng Hwee, chief investment officer and head of products and solutions at UOB Private Bank
Edited by: Claressa Monteiro & Howie Lim
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
