BT Podcast: Optimistic mid-year outlook for investments

The tech sector is on the rise again, according to Dr Neo Teng Hwee from UOB private bank. PHOTO: UOB
There’s no denying it’s been an unusual time for the global economy and markets. But the mid-year outlook for investments is looking on the up and up. Howie Lim speaks to Dr Neo Teng Hwee, chief investment officer and head of products and solutions at UOB Private Bank to get more insights. 

Synopsis: The Business Times Podcasts channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market, WealthBT, PropertyBT, Market Focus and sponsored series.

This episode is brought to you by UOB private bank.

Highlights:

01:19 How the first half of 2023 fared 

03:33 Issues facing China

05:18 Cyclical opportunities available

09:07 Stocks and bonds won’t fall in unison anymore

10:40 2023 challenging to read but few surprises

13:12 Not all risks behind us

15:28 Investing trends to note

Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Dr Neo Teng Hwee, chief investment officer and head of products and solutions at UOB Private Bank

Edited by: Claressa Monteiro & Howie Lim

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

---

