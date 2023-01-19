BT Podcast: High net-worth individuals can have a profitable 2023

Synopsis: The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthBT, and sponsored series.
With the focus shifting from inflation to recessionary pressures, what investment strategies can HNWIs employ to ensure portfolio resiliency? And can anyone use those strategies as well? Correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Dr Neo Teng Hwee, chief investment officer and head of products and solutions at UOB Private Bank to find out.
This episode is brought to you by UOB Private Bank.
Highlights:
01:25 Investment strategies to employ in 2023
04:17 How market conditions dictate these strategies
06:18 Strategies accessible to all
08:18 How to navigate digital assets space
10:38 Family offices continue to play a role
11:54 Sectors to look into and why
More about:
UOB: Private Bank
https://www.uob.com.sg/private/index.page
UOB: Private Bank Investment Insights
https://www.uob.com.sg/private/advisory/investmentinsights.page
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
---
Follow BT podcasts:
Channel: https://bt.sg/pcOM
Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcAP
Spotify: https://bt.sg/pcSP
Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/pcGO
Website: https://www.bt.sg/podcasts
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
---
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Money Hacks: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
BT Mark To Market: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
PropertyBT: http://bt.sg/btpropertybt
WealthBT: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt
BT Market Focus: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus
BT Branded Podcasts: http://bt.sg/brpod