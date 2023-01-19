SPONSORED

BT Podcast: High net-worth individuals can have a profitable 2023

Dr. Neo Teng Hwee, CIO of UOB Private Bank, feels that after a year dominated by inflation, investors should expect recession to be the top theme of 2023.
Synopsis: The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthBT, and sponsored series.

With the focus shifting from inflation to recessionary pressures, what investment strategies can HNWIs employ to ensure portfolio resiliency? And can anyone use those strategies as well? Correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Dr Neo Teng Hwee, chief investment officer and head of products and solutions at UOB Private Bank to find out. 

This episode is brought to you by UOB Private Bank.

Highlights:

01:25 Investment strategies to employ in 2023

04:17 How market conditions dictate these strategies

06:18 Strategies accessible to all

08:18 How to navigate digital assets space

10:38 Family offices continue to play a role

11:54 Sectors to look into and why

More about:

UOB: Private Bank

https://www.uob.com.sg/private/index.page

UOB: Private Bank Investment Insights

https://www.uob.com.sg/private/advisory/investmentinsights.page

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro

Edited by: Howie Lim

