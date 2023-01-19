BT Podcast: High net-worth individuals can have a profitable 2023

This episode is brought to you by UOB Private Bank.

Highlights:

01:25 Investment strategies to employ in 2023

04:17 How market conditions dictate these strategies

06:18 Strategies accessible to all

08:18 How to navigate digital assets space

10:38 Family offices continue to play a role

11:54 Sectors to look into and why

More about:

UOB: Private Bank

https://www.uob.com.sg/private/index.page

UOB: Private Bank Investment Insights

https://www.uob.com.sg/private/advisory/investmentinsights.page

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro

Edited by: Howie Lim

---

Follow BT podcasts:

Channel: https://bt.sg/pcOM

Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcAP

Spotify: https://bt.sg/pcSP

Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/pcGO

Website: https://www.bt.sg/podcasts

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

---

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Money Hacks: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

BT Mark To Market: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

PropertyBT: http://bt.sg/btpropertybt

WealthBT: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

BT Market Focus: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus

BT Branded Podcasts: http://bt.sg/brpod