BT Podcast: Asia IG bonds resilient in rate-rising environment

This episode is brought to you by Pinebridge Investments.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:10 Performance of Asia IG market so far

02:55 Outlook for Asia IG market for 2H 2022

04:50 Rate hikes already priced in, Asia IG resilient

08:00 Opportunities in the Asia IG market

09:30 The risks to navigate

10:13 How investors should position themselves

More about:

Asia IG

https://www.pinebridge.com/en-sg/intermediary-and-individual/featured-funds/asian-investment-grade-bonds

Why Asia IG

https://www.pinebridge.com/en-sg/intermediary-and-individual/insights/why-asia-investment-grade-bonds-are-an-ally-in-volatile-times

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro

Edited by: Howie Lim

---

Follow BT podcasts:

Channel: https://bt.sg/pcOM

Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcAP

Spotify: https://bt.sg/pcSP

Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/pcGO

Website: https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/podcasts

BT Money Hacks: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

BT Mark To Market: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

PropertyBT: http://bt.sg/btpropertybt

WealthBT: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

---

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.