BT Podcast: Asia IG bonds resilient in rate-rising environment

Synopsis: The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthBT, and sponsored series.
Bond investors are avoiding Asia's emerging markets as the region's resilience to the global inflation threat shows signs of cracking. But there are still opportunities in the Asia IG bond space as correspondent Howie Lim finds out from Pinebridge Investments’ Omar Slim, who’s Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income there.
This episode is brought to you by Pinebridge Investments.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:10 Performance of Asia IG market so far
02:55 Outlook for Asia IG market for 2H 2022
04:50 Rate hikes already priced in, Asia IG resilient
08:00 Opportunities in the Asia IG market
09:30 The risks to navigate
10:13 How investors should position themselves
More about:
Asia IG
https://www.pinebridge.com/en-sg/intermediary-and-individual/featured-funds/asian-investment-grade-bonds
Why Asia IG
https://www.pinebridge.com/en-sg/intermediary-and-individual/insights/why-asia-investment-grade-bonds-are-an-ally-in-volatile-times
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
