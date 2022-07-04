SPONSORED

BT Podcast: Asia IG bonds resilient in rate-rising environment

Omar Slim, managing director, portfolio manager, Fixed Income at Pinebridge Investments, discusses with correspondent Howie Lim why there are still opportunities in the Asia IG bond space. PHOTO: BT
Synopsis: The Business Times Podcast channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market and WealthBT, and sponsored series.

Bond investors are avoiding Asia's emerging markets as the region's resilience to the global inflation threat shows signs of cracking. But there are still opportunities in the Asia IG bond space as correspondent Howie Lim finds out from Pinebridge Investments’ Omar Slim, who’s Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income there.

This episode is brought to you by Pinebridge Investments.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:10 Performance of Asia IG market so far

02:55 Outlook for Asia IG market for 2H 2022

04:50 Rate hikes already priced in, Asia IG resilient

08:00 Opportunities in the Asia IG market

09:30 The risks to navigate

10:13 How investors should position themselves

More about:

Asia IG 

https://www.pinebridge.com/en-sg/intermediary-and-individual/featured-funds/asian-investment-grade-bonds

Why Asia IG

https://www.pinebridge.com/en-sg/intermediary-and-individual/insights/why-asia-investment-grade-bonds-are-an-ally-in-volatile-times

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro

Edited by: Howie Lim

---

---

