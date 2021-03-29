BT Money Hacks Podcast: Trends for Asia's ESG investing outlook in 2021 and beyond

BT Money Hacks Ep 92: Trends for Asia's ESG investing outlook in 2021 and beyond

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This week's episode looks at Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) - a growing area of interest for retail investors especially in Asia - and the outlook for ESG investing in 2021 and beyond. It is brought to you by Fidelity International: https://www.fidelity.com.sg/

BT's digital editor Chris Lim hosts Victoria Mio, director for Asian equities at Fidelity International, who explains the following:

Fidelity’s annual global Analyst Survey 2021 shows how Asia (including China) is not far behind the West when it comes to sustainability awareness (1:00) Net-zero carbon emissions: What it means for investors and what factors and values in companies they should look for (3:26) More carbon neutrality progress in utilities and telecom sector companies than within energy sector (6:12) Percentage estimates of companies that will achieve carbon neutrality in coming decades (7:20) How sustainable investors have a role to play in forcing positive change in companies (8:03) Will there be more emphasis on social issues versus the 'E' and 'G' in ESG? (9:10)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.