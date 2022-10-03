BT Money Hacks Podcast: Toasting fine wine's resilience

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

Wines’ clear capital preservation across the pandemic and its outperformance in 2021 may mean wine could very well be your hedge against inflation. But how’s it been doing so far in 2022 and will these volatile times have an adverse effect?

Correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Anthony Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Vinovest to find out.

Highlights of the conversation: 

1:53 Collectible, age-worthy and investment grade wines

6:20 A ‘wasting’ asset?

8:08 Collecting for passion vs. profits

9:09 Wine prices outpacing inflation

12:12 Outlook for wine investing is good

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

