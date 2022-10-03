BT Money Hacks Podcast: Toasting fine wine's resilience

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
Wines’ clear capital preservation across the pandemic and its outperformance in 2021 may mean wine could very well be your hedge against inflation. But how’s it been doing so far in 2022 and will these volatile times have an adverse effect?
Correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Anthony Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Vinovest to find out.
Highlights of the conversation:
1:53 Collectible, age-worthy and investment grade wines
6:20 A ‘wasting’ asset?
8:08 Collecting for passion vs. profits
9:09 Wine prices outpacing inflation
12:12 Outlook for wine investing is good
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
Follow BT Money Hacks podcasts every first and third Monday of the month, and rate us on:
Channel: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeXe
Spotify: http://bt.sg/oeGN
Google podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeGP
Website: https://bt.sg/moneyhacks
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
---
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
WealthBT at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt
PropertyBT at: https://bt.sg/btpropertybt
BT Market Focus at: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus
BT Podcasts at: https://bt.sg/pcOM
---
For more on personal finance, go to: bt.sg/moneyplaybook