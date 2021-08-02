BT Money Hacks Podcast: The perils of holding on to too much cash

BT Money Hacks Ep 100: The perils of holding on to too much cash

18:37 min

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This week's monumental 100th episode looks at the importance of investing the extra cash you have, instead of saving too much. You could actually lose money if you just allow it to do nothing.

BT's digital editor Chris Lim and his new co-host - correspondent Howie Lim - speak with David Kuo, co-founder of The Smart Investor. Chris and some listeners also tell us what they learnt from crucial episodes along the way to this 100th episode of Money Hacks.

Highlights of the conversation:

1. Chris talks about his favourite Money Hacks episodes (1:58)

2. Start investing now! Lose money if you do nothing and leave your cash idle (4:47)

3. The Rule of 100 and the Rule of 72 in relation to risk aversion (7:42)

4. Low interest rate environment is another reason you should invest (9:25)

5. Your age - more than how much you earn - should dictate how much you invest (11:20)

6. Establish your goal in a proper investing plan and not treat it as a hobby (13:37)

Produced by: Chris Lim, Howie Lim & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Howie Lim

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

