BT Money Hacks Podcast: Taxes set to go up; what can high-income earners do about it?

In this podcast, BT correspondent Howie Lim discusses with a tax specialist what high-income earners can do in upcoming tax seasons. BT GRAPHIC
Updated
Published
43 sec ago

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

What can high-income earners do in coming tax seasons and can we expect further tax hikes in the near future? In this episode of Money Hacks, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Tan Ching Ne, partner specialising in tax, PWC Singapore, to find out.

Highlights (click/tap above) 

01:10 Taxes and spending are two sides of the same coin

03:00 Higher property taxes as principle means of taxing wealth

04:00 What high-income earners can do

07:30 Singapore tax regime still competitive

11:25 Taxes will rise more in the near future

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Christopher Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

