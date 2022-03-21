BT Money Hacks Podcast: Taxes set to go up; what can high-income earners do about it?

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
What can high-income earners do in coming tax seasons and can we expect further tax hikes in the near future? In this episode of Money Hacks, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Tan Ching Ne, partner specialising in tax, PWC Singapore, to find out.
Highlights (click/tap above)
01:10 Taxes and spending are two sides of the same coin
03:00 Higher property taxes as principle means of taxing wealth
04:00 What high-income earners can do
07:30 Singapore tax regime still competitive
11:25 Taxes will rise more in the near future
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Christopher Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
