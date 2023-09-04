BT Money Hacks Podcast: Stay invested or be a loser

With inflation seemingly persistent and global economic conditions looking like they could worsen, how do we steel ourselves to stay invested? Stay invested we must because who wants to be a loser? Howie Lim gets insights from Samuel Rhee, Chairman and CIO at Endowus.
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
Highlights of the conversation:
01:13 In or out in this current climate?
03:38 In, even when markets dive
08:00 Beating inflation is possible
11:55 Inflation and recession beating strategies
Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)
With Samuel Rhee, Chairman and CIO at Endowus
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
---
