BT Money Hacks Podcast: Secret to recession-proofing portfolio

Is recession-proofing really possible? Can our portfolios really still make money? PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Updated
9 min ago
Published
9 min ago

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

So we’ve had to first tighten our belts, then hedge against inflation and now recession-proof. Shouldn’t be too hard, right? Correspondent Howie Lim finds out from David Kuo, co-founder of the Smart Investor.

Highlights of the conversation: 

0:57 Remember these rules about money

4:57 The secret of investing

7:09 ‘Good’ companies will help safeguard portfolio

10:08 Your pyramid of ‘good’ companies

11:30 Sectors to invest in

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro

Edited by: Howie Lim

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

