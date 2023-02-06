BT Money Hacks Podcast: Secret to recession-proofing portfolio

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
So we’ve had to first tighten our belts, then hedge against inflation and now recession-proof. Shouldn’t be too hard, right? Correspondent Howie Lim finds out from David Kuo, co-founder of the Smart Investor.
Highlights of the conversation:
0:57 Remember these rules about money
4:57 The secret of investing
7:09 ‘Good’ companies will help safeguard portfolio
10:08 Your pyramid of ‘good’ companies
11:30 Sectors to invest in
