BT Money Hacks Podcast: ‘Second-hand’ policies could help your portfolio

Which alternatives present potential opportunities in the coming months? PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK
Updated
26 min ago
Published
26 min ago

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

Analysts feel 2022’s turmoil may lead to potential opportunities in alternatives over the coming 12 to 24 months and beyond. But which, exactly? Correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Trevor Xie, CEO of Conservation Capital for more insights.

Highlights of the conversation: 

01:20 Rising demand for ‘2nd-hand’ policies

03:11 Not the same as ILPs

08:36 The pros and cons

10:50 Market trends and outlook for the sector

Written and hosted by: Howie Lim

With Trevor Xie, CEO, Conservation Capital

Produced by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Engineered by: Howie Lim & Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

---

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

