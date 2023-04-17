BT Money Hacks Podcast: ‘Second-hand’ policies could help your portfolio

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
Analysts feel 2022’s turmoil may lead to potential opportunities in alternatives over the coming 12 to 24 months and beyond. But which, exactly? Correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Trevor Xie, CEO of Conservation Capital for more insights.
Highlights of the conversation:
01:20 Rising demand for ‘2nd-hand’ policies
03:11 Not the same as ILPs
08:36 The pros and cons
10:50 Market trends and outlook for the sector
Written and hosted by: Howie Lim
With Trevor Xie, CEO, Conservation Capital
Produced by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Engineered by: Howie Lim & Joann Chai Pei Chieh
---
