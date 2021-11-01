BT Money Hacks Podcast: Regulation will see wider buy-now-pay-later adoption

BT Money Hacks Ep 106: Regulation will see wider buy-now-pay-later adoption

11.44 mins

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This week's 106th episode takes a deeper look into Buy Now Pay Later platforms. How risky are they for consumers and will regulation really help? Correspondent Howie Lim speaks with Lim Kell Jay, head of Grab Financial Group Singapore.

Highlights of the conversation:

1. Concerns raised with regard to BNPL platforms (1:23)

2. How the sector is dealing with negativity surrounding BNPL platforms (3:40)

3. How possible regulation will affect the BNPL sector here (7:35)

4. Advice for consumers when using BNPL platforms (8:36)

Produced by: Howie Lim, Ernest Luis and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Howie Lim & Hadyu Rahim

---

---

