BT Money Hacks Podcast: Lessons learnt from 2022

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
What are the hot investment trends for 2023 and how were they shaped by one of the most punishing years for investors: 2022? Correspondent Howie Lim chats with Kelvin Tay, UBS global wealth management’s regional CIO and adjunct associate professor at the Wealth Management Institute, NTU.
Highlights of the conversation:
1:23 No surprises: few sectors did well
2:25 Growth vs Value investing
4:58 Loss making tech stocks bore the brunt
7:00 Do investors abandon ‘the plan’?
9:05 The ONE piece of advice for 2023
10:53 Bright spots for 2023
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party's products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
