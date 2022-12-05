BT Money Hacks Podcast: Is crypto still a viable investment option?

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
What is wrong with cryptocurrency? Or is it the players and ecosystem? How affected were you by the collapse of FTX and is there recourse for your loss? BT correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Wayne Huang, co-founder and CEO of XREX to find out.
Highlights of the conversation:
1:07 Cryptocurrency in 2022
3:37 The main issue with FTX’s collapse
8:33 How much will regulation help?
10:46 Balancing decentralisation and safety of customer assets
12:30 Recourse for customers hurt by FTX collapse
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
Follow BT Money Hacks podcasts every first and third Monday of the month, and rate us on:
Channel: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeXe
Spotify: http://bt.sg/oeGN
Google podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeGP
Website: http://bt.sg/moneyhacks
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
---
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
WealthBT at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt
PropertyBT at: http://bt.sg/btpropertybt
BT Market Focus at: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus
BT Podcasts at: http://bt.sg/pcOM
BT Branded Podcasts: http://bt.sg/brpod
---
For more on personal finance, go to: bt.sg/moneyplaybook