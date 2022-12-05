BT Money Hacks Podcast: Is crypto still a viable investment option?

What happened with FTX and can cryptocurrency survive this? BT correspondent Howie Lim discusses with Wayne Huang from XREX. PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Updated
Published
20 min ago

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

What is wrong with cryptocurrency? Or is it the players and ecosystem? How affected were you by the collapse of FTX and is there recourse for your loss? BT correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Wayne Huang, co-founder and CEO of XREX to find out. 

Highlights of the conversation: 

1:07 Cryptocurrency in 2022

3:37 The main issue with FTX’s collapse

8:33 How much will regulation help?

10:46 Balancing decentralisation and safety of customer assets

12:30 Recourse for customers hurt by FTX collapse

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro

Edited by: Howie Lim

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

