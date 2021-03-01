BT Money Hacks Podcast: Investing in China's market - the case for retail investors

BT Money Hacks Ep 91: Investing in China's market - the case for retail investors

11:43 min

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This week's episode looks at the case for investing in China in 2021 and beyond. It is brought to you by Fidelity International: https://www.fidelity.com.sg/

BT's digital editor Chris Lim hosts Catherine Yeung, Fidelity International's investment director, who explains the following:

1. How China's household consumption contributes to GDP while a household savings rate of almost 40% there, hints at future pent-up demand (0:42)

2. Understanding how retail investors can take advantage of China's domestic demand story (2:12)

3. How having easier access to data in China, than in the West, contributes to growth in certain sectors such as AI (3:15)

4. Paying attention to smaller under-the-radar stocks that have attractive dividend yields and are priced more reasonably than the well-known tech stocks (6:10)

5. Monitoring opening up of equities and fixed-income markets in China and balance sheets of state-owned enterprises rewarding minority shareholders with income (8:26)

6. Knowing short- to medium-term risks in certain areas of the Chinese stock markets (9:30)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

