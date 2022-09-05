BT Money Hacks Podcast: Investing in cars - worth it or lemons from the start?

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
Rare and collectible cars are growing in value, with indices in an all-time high territory. But can you actually make money off of your ‘old jalopy’ and are cars good hedges against inflation?
For more insights, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Julian Kho, editor at Sgcarmart.
Highlights:
1:40 Investing in cars a double edged sword
4:42 Trends in the space: modern classics taking off
6:41 What investors can do to maintain value of car
9:52 Do NOT drive your investment; mint condition is key
12:00 What exactly to invest in
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
