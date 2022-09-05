BT Money Hacks Podcast: Investing in cars - worth it or lemons from the start?

For more insights, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Julian Kho, editor at Sgcarmart.

Highlights:

1:40 Investing in cars a double edged sword

4:42 Trends in the space: modern classics taking off

6:41 What investors can do to maintain value of car

9:52 Do NOT drive your investment; mint condition is key

12:00 What exactly to invest in

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro

Edited by: Howie Lim

---

---

