BT Money Hacks Podcast: Investing during recession can be rewarding

Is investing during a recession a good idea? Can it be rewarding? How do we fight natural instincts to become more conservative because the best investments may not be what we expect?
Howie Lim gets insights from investment strategist at UOB Private Bank’s chief investment office.
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
Highlights of the conversation:
01:02 Market developments to watch
03:36 What approach to take in uncertainty
05:10 The balance between risk and returns
06:58 Assets and products to consider
08:38 Passive or active investing?
11:10 Discretionary investing
13:33 Markets are always uncertain, what to do?
