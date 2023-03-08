BT Money Hacks Podcast: In or out? Investing in China

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
How can we capitalise on China’s recovery? Its manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February but its all-or-nothing stock market iseems to be momentum. So in or out? Correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Samuel Rhee, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Endowus to find out.
Highlights of the conversation:
1:13 State of Chinese economic recovery
2:53 China not a free market
4:43 Reversal of fortunes
7:07 Risks to look out for
9:40 Opportunities still exist
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
