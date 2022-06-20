BT Money Hacks Podcast: How the sandwich generation can get back on track

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
The pandemic, current market conditions of sky high inflation, geopolitical tensions and supply chain issues have decimated many people's savings and a demographic particularly affected is the sandwich class: adults who have to care for dependent children and ageing parents, usually at the expense of their own financial health. How can they revitalise their retirement savings?
For more insights, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Elson Goh, head of Asia portfolio management, St James Place.
Highlights (click/tap above)::
02:15 Financial achievements of Gen S affected by supporting parents
05:45 Factors affecting value of money and savings
07:40 How to hedge against inflation: beware cash drag
09:00 Know your risk appetite and diversify
11:00 Equities a key driver to long term growth
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Christopher Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
---
Follow BT Money Hacks podcasts every first and third Monday of the month, and rate us on:
Channel: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeXe
Spotify: http://bt.sg/oeGN
Google podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeGP
Website: https://bt.sg/moneyhacks
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.
---
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
WealthBT Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt
BT Podcasts at: http://bt.sg/podcasts
PropertyBT at: http://bt.sg/btpropertybt
---
For more on personal finance, go to: bt.sg/moneyplaybook