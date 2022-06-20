BT Money Hacks Podcast: How the sandwich generation can get back on track

For more insights, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Elson Goh, head of Asia portfolio management, St James Place.

02:15 Financial achievements of Gen S affected by supporting parents

05:45 Factors affecting value of money and savings

07:40 How to hedge against inflation: beware cash drag

09:00 Know your risk appetite and diversify

11:00 Equities a key driver to long term growth

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Christopher Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification.

