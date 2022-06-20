BT Money Hacks Podcast: How the sandwich generation can get back on track

In this episode, BT correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Elson Goh, head of Asia portfolio management, St James Place, on the financial struggles of the sandwich generation and how they can revitalise their savings. PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Updated
Published
31 sec ago

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

The pandemic, current market conditions of sky high inflation, geopolitical tensions and supply chain issues have decimated many people's savings and a demographic particularly affected is the sandwich class: adults who have to care for dependent children and ageing parents, usually at the expense of their own financial health. How can they revitalise their retirement savings?

For more insights, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Elson Goh, head of Asia portfolio management, St James Place.

Highlights (click/tap above):: 

02:15 Financial achievements of Gen S affected by supporting parents

05:45 Factors affecting value of money and savings

07:40 How to hedge against inflation: beware cash drag

09:00 Know your risk appetite and diversify

11:00 Equities a key driver to long term growth

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Christopher Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

---

Follow BT Money Hacks podcasts every first and third Monday of the month, and rate us on:

Channel: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeXe 

Spotify: http://bt.sg/oeGN 

Google podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeGP 

Website: https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties. 

---

Discover more BT podcast series:
 

BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt 
WealthBT Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt 
BT Podcasts at: http://bt.sg/podcasts

PropertyBT at: http://bt.sg/btpropertybt

---

For more on personal finance, go to: bt.sg/moneyplaybook

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top