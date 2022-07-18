BT Money Hacks Podcast: ETFs or unit trusts to hedge against inflation

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
Studies have shown over and over again that actively managed funds almost always underperform passive investments in the long run.
In this episode, we’ll try to settle the long debated argument of ETFs vs Mutual Funds, although we’re well aware there’s no straightforward solution to this and joining us with his insights: Samuel Rhee, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Endowus.
Highlights (Click/tap above)
01:38 Important differences between ETFs and mutual funds
05:36 Why accessibility and income generation the most important factors
08:00 Have macro factors changed the game?
10:29 Not a zero sum game between competing products
Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.
