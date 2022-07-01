BT Money Hacks Podcast: Currencies emerging as investors’ weapon of choice against inflation

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

Although foreign exchange trading carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for all investors, currencies appear to be investors’ avenue to hedge against inflation in current markets. But what are the pitfalls and risks?

For more insights, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Ashli Koe and Raphael Ng, fund managers, Salzworth Asset Management.