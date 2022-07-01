BT Money Hacks Podcast: Currencies emerging as investors’ weapon of choice against inflation

Can currencies help investors hedge against inflation? PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

Although foreign exchange trading carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for all investors, currencies appear to be investors’ avenue to hedge against inflation in current markets. But what are the pitfalls and risks?

For more insights, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Ashli Koe and Raphael Ng, fund managers, Salzworth Asset Management.

Highlights:

02:15 Misconceptions about FX trading

04:13 Tips for newbie forex traders

09:30 Past performance doesn’t guarantee future returns

11:29 Tips for experienced forex traders

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro

Edited by: Howie Lim

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties. 

