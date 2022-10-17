BT Money Hacks Podcast: Critical illness coverage - insurance for your income

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
How can you make sure you don’t suffer ‘lost earnings’ from having to take time off work to recover from an illness? And how affordable is critical illness coverage in this inflation-riddled environment?
For more insights, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Colin Chan, managing director for Group Marketing at Great Eastern.
This episode is brought to you by Great Eastern.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:53 The concerning critical illness insurance gap
04:44 The lingering misconceptions debunked
08:31 Affordability of C.I. plans
09:56 C.I. coverage continues to evolve
12:19 How to reframe the message
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
