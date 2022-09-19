BT Money Hacks Podcast: Certain collectibles may beat inflation

For more insights, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Nannette Hechler-Fayd’herbe, chief investment officer for the EMEA region and global head for Economics & Research of Credit Suisse.

Highlights of the conversation:

02:04 Collectibles not just for the wealthy

03:30 Impact of inflation on collectibles

06:35 Importance of categorisation; some categories don’t respond to inflation

11:23 Invest for passion or profits?

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro

Edited by: Howie Lim

