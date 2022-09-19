BT Money Hacks Podcast: Certain collectibles may beat inflation

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
Which collectibles don’t suffer in higher-inflation regimes? Many have become lucrative in recent years but only some are good hedges against inflation.
For more insights, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Nannette Hechler-Fayd’herbe, chief investment officer for the EMEA region and global head for Economics & Research of Credit Suisse.
Highlights of the conversation:
02:04 Collectibles not just for the wealthy
03:30 Impact of inflation on collectibles
06:35 Importance of categorisation; some categories don’t respond to inflation
11:23 Invest for passion or profits?
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
---
---
