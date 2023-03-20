BT Money Hacks Podcast: Building a solid personal finance plan

Financial planning isn’t a complicated process anymore, according to Laurent Bertrand, CEO, BetterTradeOff. PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
49 sec ago

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

What’s good debt? And could what happened to Silicon Valley Bank happen to you? And building a solid financial plan isn’t so daunting these days. Howie Lim speaks to Laurent Bertrand, CEO and co-founder of BetterTradeOff for his insights.

Highlights of the conversation: 

1:19 Misconceptions about financial freedom

4:10 How to factor in volatile times

6:14 Why people still don’t invest

9:10 How to avoid what happened to SVB

13:21 Good debt 

Written and hosted by: Howie Lim

With Laurent Bertrand, CEO and co-founder, BetterTradeOff

Produced by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Engineered by: Howie Lim

Follow BT Money Hacks podcasts every first and third Monday of the month:

Channel: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeXe 

Spotify: http://bt.sg/oeGN 

Google podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeGP 

Website: https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

---

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt 

WealthBT at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

PropertyBT at: https://bt.sg/btpropertybt

BT Market Focus at: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus

BT Podcasts at: https://bt.sg/pcOM

BT Branded Podcasts at : https://bt.sg/brpod

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top