BT Money Hacks Podcast: Building a solid personal finance plan

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
What’s good debt? And could what happened to Silicon Valley Bank happen to you? And building a solid financial plan isn’t so daunting these days. Howie Lim speaks to Laurent Bertrand, CEO and co-founder of BetterTradeOff for his insights.
Highlights of the conversation:
1:19 Misconceptions about financial freedom
4:10 How to factor in volatile times
6:14 Why people still don’t invest
9:10 How to avoid what happened to SVB
13:21 Good debt
Written and hosted by: Howie Lim
With Laurent Bertrand, CEO and co-founder, BetterTradeOff
Produced by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Engineered by: Howie Lim
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
