BT Money Hacks Podcast: Asset class comeback kids of 2023

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
Many asset classes took a beating in 2022 but look poised to make a comeback. Which ones will help you fortify your portfolio against possible recessionary pressures in 2023? Correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Daryl Ho, Senior Investment Strategist at DBS’ chief investment office to find out.
Highlights of the conversation:
01:11 Will market trends of 2022 reverse themselves?
02:11 Asset classes which suffered in 2022
04:31 The one thing to focus on in 2023
06:17 Flexibility in your portfolio
09:20 What to back in 2023
11:30 Value tech and Chinese equities
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
Follow BT Money Hacks podcasts every first and third Monday of the month, and rate us on:
Channel: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeXe
Spotify: http://bt.sg/oeGN
Google podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeGP
Website: https://bt.sg/moneyhacks
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
---
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
WealthBT at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt
PropertyBT at: https://bt.sg/btpropertybt
BT Market Focus at: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus
BT Podcasts at: https://bt.sg/pcOM
BT Branded Podcasts at: http://bt.sg/brpod
---
For more on personal finance, go to: bt.sg/moneyplaybook