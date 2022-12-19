BT Money Hacks Podcast: Asset class comeback kids of 2023

Which beaten down asset classes in 2022 will make a comeback in 2023? PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

Many asset classes took a beating in 2022 but look poised to make a comeback. Which ones will help you fortify your portfolio against possible recessionary pressures in 2023? Correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Daryl Ho, Senior Investment Strategist at DBS’ chief investment office to find out. 

Highlights of the conversation: 

01:11 Will market trends of 2022 reverse themselves?

02:11 Asset classes which suffered in 2022

04:31 The one thing to focus on in 2023

06:17 Flexibility in your portfolio

09:20 What to back in 2023

11:30 Value tech and Chinese equities

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

