BT Mark to Market Podcast: Why investors should worry about Reit placements

BT Mark to Market Ep 14: Why investors should worry about Reit placements

13.56 min

Synopsis: Listen to Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

In this 14th episode of the Mark To Market podcast, BT's senior correspondent Ben Paul surveys placements that Singapore-listed Reits have done this year, and explains why investors should be wary of the discounts at which the new units are often priced.

Highlights: (click/tap above)

01:51 How a US office Reit raised funds in the face of Omicron

06:06 Comparing and contrasting Reit placements this year

10:15 Dilutive impact on upside from acquisitions should be disclosed

11:54 Investors should weigh market appetite for potential placements

Produced by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim and Hadyu Rahim

Follow BT Mark To Market podcasts and rate us at:

Channel: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/4DJp

Spotify: https://bt.sg/4DJN

Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/4D2E

Website: http://bt.sg/mark2mkt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.

---

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Money Hacks Podcast at: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

WealthBT Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

BT Podcasts at: https://bt.sg/pcOM