BT Mark to Market Podcast: What the Ukraine War means for Investors

In this podcast, BT's senior correspondent Ben Paul looks at how the Ukraine war's shifting geopolitics is the focus for investors and corporate boards. PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Updated
Published
45 sec ago

Synopsis: Listen to Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

In this 17th episode of the Mark To Market podcast, senior correspondent Ben Paul looks at how the Ukraine war is pulling the risk of shifting geopolitics sharply into focus for investors and corporate boards. 

Highlights: (click/tap above)

01:18 Shifting geopolitics, like ESG, is powerful mobiliser of capital flows

03:12 Corporates pulling out of Russia, adding to pressure of sanctions

05:11 Sanctions reduce the opportunity cost for corporates to quit Russia

07:00 Governments must set rules; corporates and investors will follow

09:24 Companies should recognise geopolitical risks; and opportunities

Produced by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg) and Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

