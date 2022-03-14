BT Mark to Market Podcast: What the Ukraine War means for Investors

Synopsis: Listen to Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.
In this 17th episode of the Mark To Market podcast, senior correspondent Ben Paul looks at how the Ukraine war is pulling the risk of shifting geopolitics sharply into focus for investors and corporate boards.
Highlights: (click/tap above)
01:18 Shifting geopolitics, like ESG, is powerful mobiliser of capital flows
03:12 Corporates pulling out of Russia, adding to pressure of sanctions
05:11 Sanctions reduce the opportunity cost for corporates to quit Russia
07:00 Governments must set rules; corporates and investors will follow
09:24 Companies should recognise geopolitical risks; and opportunities
Produced by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg) and Howie Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
