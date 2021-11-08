BT Mark to Market Podcast: Watch out for Reit mergers

BT Mark to Market Ep 13: Watch out for Reit mergers

19:09 mins

Synopsis: Listen to Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

In this 13th episode of the Mark To Market podcast, BT's senior correspondent Ben Paul delves into the issue of why Reit mergers have drawn controversy; what’s driving these deals; and how investors can protect themselves.

1. ESR-Reit - ARA Logos deal reignites Reit merger concerns (2:13)

2. Post-merger performance belies claim that size matters (7:01)

3. How minorities of target Reits in mergers are shortchanged (11:09)

4. Market dynamics, shifting priorities the driver of mergers (13:30)

5. How minorities can best protect their interests in Reit deals (16:02)

Produced by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim and Hadyu Rahim

