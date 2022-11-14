BT Mark to Market Podcast: Hunting for beaten down stocks - A love story

Synopsis: Listen to Senior Correspondent Ben Paul’s analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.
Are there stock bargains and returns to be found in the dating scene? Can Match Group and its broad portfolio of dating app brands make a comeback? Senior correspondent Ben Paul finds out.
Highlights: (click/tap above)
2:21 How the Internet changed the hunt for romantic partners
6:21 Match Group has a broad portfolio of dating app brands
9:46 Stock down sharply on Fed hikes, slower revenue growth
12:25 New CEO setting company on a stronger growth trajectory
Produced by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg), and Howie Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
Follow BT Mark To Market podcasts and rate us at:
Channel: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/4DJp
Spotify: https://bt.sg/4DJN
Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/4D2E
Website: http://bt.sg/mark2mkt
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
---
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Money Hacks: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
WealthBT: https://bt.sg/btwealthbt
PropertyBT: https://bt.sg/btpropertybt
BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/pcOM
BT Market Focus: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus