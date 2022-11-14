BT Mark to Market Podcast: Hunting for beaten down stocks - A love story

Synopsis: Listen to Senior Correspondent Ben Paul’s analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

Are there stock bargains and returns to be found in the dating scene? Can Match Group and its broad portfolio of dating app brands make a comeback? Senior correspondent Ben Paul finds out.

Highlights: (click/tap above)

2:21 How the Internet changed the hunt for romantic partners

6:21 Match Group has a broad portfolio of dating app brands

9:46 Stock down sharply on Fed hikes, slower revenue growth 

12:25 New CEO setting company on a stronger growth trajectory

