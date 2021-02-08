BT Mark To Market Podcast: GameStop short squeeze and the power of retail investors

BT Mark To Market Ep 4: GameStop short squeeze and the power of retail investors

13:26 min

Listen to Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this new podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

In this fourth episode of the Mark To Market podcast, BT's senior correspondent Ben Paul examines how the short squeeze of US-listed GameStop has focused attention on the return of retail investors as a force in the markets.

How retail investors trade stocks; and the impact they've had on the markets (2:18) The popular narrative on the GameStop short squeeze; and why it probably isn't true (7:35) How retail investors, enabled by social media, are driving change in the markets (8:58) What investors should do as the markets become more speculative and volatile (11:10)

Produced by: Ben Paul, Ernest Luis & Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.