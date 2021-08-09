BT Mark To Market Podcast: CapitaLand’s big restructuring

BT Mark To Market Ep 10: CapitaLand’s big restructuring

11:30 min

Synopsis: Listen to Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

In this 10th episode of the Mark To Market podcast series, BT's senior correspondent Ben Paul talks about CapitaLand's big restructuring exercise, which has made it the third best performing STI component stock so far this year.

1. CapitaLand's repeated reimagination of itself (1:58)

2. Why the latest restructuring plan has spurred its stock (4:50)

3. How CapitaLand stole City Developments' thunder (8:00)

4. Should investors hold on to the stock after its big run? (9:30)

Produced by: Ben Paul, Ernest Luis and Howie Lim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Howie Lim

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

