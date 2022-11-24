SPONSORED

BT Future of Finance Podcast: The future of banking requires true digitalisation

“And we all know happy employees mean happy customers!” - Serene Koh, OCBC Bank (pictured). PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
What does true digitalisation look like? In order to become a digital bank of the future, one needs to understand the customer of today and the future. For more insights, we speak to Serene Koh, head of group digital business and digital transformation, global consumer financial services, OCBC Bank.

Highlights:

1:07 What true digitalisation looks like and requires

2:23 What else is involved, besides technology

6:37 Challenges building hyper personalised digital experiences

9:33 The concerns of data privacy and security addressed

10:35 The necessities vs the nice-to-haves

12:18 Future trends to keep an eye on

More about:

OCBC Bank

https://www.ocbc.com/group/gateway.page

OCBC Financial Wellness Index

https://www.ocbc.com/group/financial-wellness-index/understand-the-inde…

OCBC Financial OneView

https://www.ocbc.com/personal-banking/digital-banking/financialoneview

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg), Claressa Monteiro & Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party's products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

