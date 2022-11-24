BT Future of Finance Podcast: The future of banking requires true digitalisation

What does true digitalisation look like? In order to become a digital bank of the future, one needs to understand the customer of today and the future. For more insights, we speak to Serene Koh, head of group digital business and digital transformation, global consumer financial services, OCBC Bank.
This episode of Future of Finance podcast is presented by OCBC Bank.
Highlights:
1:07 What true digitalisation looks like and requires
2:23 What else is involved, besides technology
6:37 Challenges building hyper personalised digital experiences
9:33 The concerns of data privacy and security addressed
10:35 The necessities vs the nice-to-haves
12:18 Future trends to keep an eye on
More about:
OCBC Bank
https://www.ocbc.com/group/gateway.page
OCBC Financial Wellness Index
https://www.ocbc.com/group/financial-wellness-index/understand-the-inde…
OCBC Financial OneView
https://www.ocbc.com/personal-banking/digital-banking/financialoneview
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg), Claressa Monteiro & Lee Kim Siang
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
